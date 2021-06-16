Ross Taylor Wary Of Virat Kohli-led Side, Says 'India Is Tough Opposition Everywhere'

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has said playing India anywhere in the world will be a tough task, adding "the side is very balanced and has an amazing depth". Taylor, while speaking to the press ahead of World Test Championship (WTC) final, said whatever side India picks for the marquee ICC event, they will always leave some world-class players out, which shows the depth they have in their line-up. This comes after BCCI on Tuesday announced its 15-member squad for the WTC final.

'Tough opposition everywhere'

Taylor, while speaking in a virtual press conference, said India has been the No. 1 Test side for a long time, and playing them anywhere in the world is going to be tough. Taylor said it doesn't matter if it's home, away, or a neutral venue, India will be a tough opposition to play against. The Kiwi batsman said the Blackcaps were lucky to get two Test matches against England ahead of the WTC final, calling it an "ideal preparation" in the conditions. Taylor further added that India must have also enjoyed their intra-squad warm-up matches, which, he believes, would have been a lot like a Test match.

On Tuesday, both sides announced their 15-member squad for the WTC final. While India has picked two spinners in the team, New Zealand has gone with just one specialist in the form of Ajaz Patel. Some of the notable names for India to have missed out from the 15-member side are Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, and Washington Sundar. Thakur and Sundar were instrumental in India's Test victory down under earlier this year. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner has been excluded from the New Zealand squad.

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (backup WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

India Squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (backup WK).

(Image Credit: AP)

