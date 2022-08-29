Ross Taylor Welcomes Virat Kohli To An Exclusive Club; 'I Look Forward To Watching...'

Virat Kohli on Sunday looked in decent touch as he scored the joint-highest runs for India in their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup. Kohli hit 35 runs off 34 balls to help India steady their innings after the early dismissal of opener KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Kohli also registered a huge milestone in the match as he became the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game.

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor, who was the only player to have achieved the feat before being joined by Kohli on Sunday, took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the Indian batter. Taylor welcomed Kohli to the exclusive club and said he is looking forward to watching many more of his games in the coming years.

"Congratulations @imVkohli on your 100th T20 game for India. Welcome to the club. I look forward to watching many more of your games in the years to come!" Taylor tweeted.

Kohli also became the second Indian player after Rohit Sharma to play 100 or more T20 International matches for the country. Kohli has played a total of 100 T20Is and has scored 3343 runs at an average of 49.89 and with a strike rate of 137.17.

As far as the match is concerned, India won by 5 wickets as they chased down a low total of 147 runs in 19.4 overs. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role with the bat to help India secure the victory. Hardik also performed well with the ball, picking three wickets in his quota of four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearheaded the attack with the ball as he scalped four wickets to his name.

Jadeja scored 35 runs before being dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz in the final over. Hardik remained unbeaten at 33 off 17 balls to finish the chase for India with two balls remaining. Earlier, Hardik and Jadeja forged a 52-run partnership to rescue the Men in Blue after a shaky start. The Gujarat-born cricketer was named the player of the match for his all-around performance.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI/AP