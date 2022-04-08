Ross Taylor's Hindi Response To Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet Earns Netizens' Respect; Read

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor bid adieu to his international cricket career on April 4, following the conclusion of New Zealand’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. Taylor played a total of 235 ODIs, 112 Tests, and 102 T20Is for New Zealand in his career and amassed a total of 18,199 runs in all formats combined. He is one of the stalwarts of New Zealand cricket and wishes poured in on social media as the ace cricketer pulled down the curtains for his international cricketing career.

Amongst the plethora of reactions from notable names in cricket, Taylor received a message from the legendary India batter, Sachin Tendulkar. While Tendulkar noted down many accomplishments of Taylor, the former Kiwi batter took to his official Twitter handle and responded to Sachin’s message in Hindi. “Shukria Sachin Bhai, aap ki recognition ke liye. To get this message from my favourite player growing up is an absolute honour,” tweeted Taylor, while thanking Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar earlier said that Taylor is a great ambassador of cricket and it was wonderful playing against him. He then lauded the former Kiwi cricketer for reinventing himself over the years and becoming an inspiration for the younger generation. “You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers. Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career,” Tendulkar tweeted.

How did the cricket fans react to Ross Taylor's tweet in Hindi?

Cricket enthusiasts in India were left in awe of Taylor’s tweet in Hindi as they praised him in their many replies. “Now are introduce no one nation about Hindi but all world are recognizing the Hindi language, thank you legends @RossLTaylor sir about your Indian experience culture and language,” a Twitter user said.

“Holy smokes Mr. Ross speaks Hindi. This is the side effect of playing in #IPL Gajab Ross sir .maja aa gya. Thank you for your great show and best wishes for second innings of life,” tweeted another fan. At the same time, other fans said that Taylor has earned their respect for using Hindi.

