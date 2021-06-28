ROT Vs UCB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Details

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between the Royal Tigers and the United Csalad at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 28. Here is our ROT vs UCB Dream11 prediction, ROT vs UCB Dream11 team, ROT vs UCB scorecard and ROT vs UCB opener.

ROT vs UCB match preview

Royal Tigers are a very strong team which can be said looking at their past achievements. The team has been crowned Hungarian champions seven times and won the European Cricket Series Hungary last season. The defending champions will be out to make a statement right from match 1 of the tournament.

United Csalad is making their debut in the tournament and will be eager to make an impact when they face defending champions. Coming to the tournament five teams will be taking part in the tournament and will play 24 matches in a span of 6 days. The teams taking part in the tournament are Royal Tigers, Cobra CC, United Csalad, Budapest Blinders, and Blinders Blizzards.



ROT vs UCB weather report and pitch report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the ROT vs UCB prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the pitch the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

ROT vs UCB player record

For Royal Tigers, the performance from Zeeshan Khan and Habib Deldar will key in the doubleheader. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and provide them with a winning start. On the other hand, United Csalad will look up to Amit Parihar and Vinoth Ravindran to do well for the team and guide them to win. All eyes will be on the performance of these four players



ROT vs UCB Dream11 team



ROT vs UCB Dream11 prediction

As per our ROT vs UCB Dream11 prediction, ROT will come out on top in this contest.

Disclaimer: The ROT vs UCB player record and the ROT vs UCB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROT vs UCB Dream11 team and ROT vs UCB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube

