Roy First, Stokes Next: Debutant Prasidh Krishna's Twin Strikes Bring India Back Into Game

Just as England looked to cruise past India's 317 seamlessly, debutant Prasidh Krishna struck twice quickly to bring the Men in Blue back in the game. The young speedster, who was thrashed by English openers early in the second innings, staged an impressive comeback as he dismissed Jason Roy just four runs short of a half-century. In his very next over, Krishna returned to dismiss star all-rounder Ben Stokes while he was just at 1.

As Indian bowlers toiled hard to break the opening stand, Krishna returned in his second spell to get rid of Jason Roy, shattering the 136-runs long stand. Following the twin strikes, Krishna seemed to have regained confidence as he troubled the visitors with his bounce and pace.

Significantly, skipper Virat Kohli had expressed last year that the young speedster would be India's X-factor going into the T20 World Cup. Throwing weight behind the pacer who plays for KKR in the IPL, Kohli handed Prasidh Krishna his maiden cap today after missing out in the T20s. The T20 World Cup is set to be played in India later this year. Here's how netizens reacted to Krishna's impressive spell:

140/0 in 15 ov to 181/5. Brilliant effort to pull things back by India. The second spell of Prasidh made the difference. Kudos to #ViratKohli for making the bowling change by not continuing with Krunal.#INDvENG — Diya (@Diya_tweetz) March 23, 2021

W,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,Wd,2 by Prasidh Krishna in last 17 balls - Game changing spell on his Debut, could have been three wickets. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

Prasidh krishna Prasidh krishna

First 3 overs Next 3 overs#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/GSqyAUgAzF — CA à¤¹à¥‚à¤‚ (@gupta96_) March 23, 2021

Rahul regains lost mojo

After failing to make an impact in the T20 series, KL Rahul seems to have returned to form as he played a stellar knock of an unbeaten 43-ball 62 that included four boundaries and four maximums each at a strike rate of 114.19. He finished the Indian innings in style by hitting pacer Mark Wood for a boundary off the final ball.

The Karnataka cricketer had a forgettable outing in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series where he could only manage 14 runs in four games with scores of 1,0,0 & 14 respectively. Rahul was involved in a 112-run stand with debutant Krunal Pandya, who also scored his maiden ODI fifty (58*) for the sixth-wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 98 as he narrowly missed out on his 18th ODI century.

After Hardik Pandya's dismissal, the hosts had lost half their side for 205 in the 41st over and it seemed that England would stage a comeback into the contest but, it was not to be as the middle-order duo of Krunal Pandya (58*) and KL Rahul (62*) resurrected the Indian innings. The duo was involved in a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs.