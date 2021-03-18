ROY Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; KCA President's Cup 2021

The KCA Royals will take on the KCA Lions in the 25th match of the KCA President’s Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on March 19, 2021. Here is our ROY vs LIO Dream11 prediction, ROY vs LIO Dream11 team and ROY vs LIO Dream11 top picks.

ROY vs LIO Dream11 prediction: Match preview

An exciting clash awaits fans as the two most consistent teams of the KCA President's League 2021 — the KCA Royals and the KCA Lions — go head to head in a group stage game on Friday. Both teams have had similar runs at the tournament so far, winning five and losing three matches from the eight that they have played. This also means that both teams have 20 points each, along with the KCA Panthers. By virtue of their better run rate, the Lions are in first place followed by the Panthers, followed by the Royals in third place.

The last match between the two sides went the Lions' way by 29 runs after the Royals failed to chase their total of 156. However, this time around, the Royals will come in with an advantage over their opponents. While the Lions will come into this game off a demoralizing 5-wicket loss against the Eagles, the Royals will be looking to extend a winning run that has lasted them four games on the trot, putting the momentum in their favour.

ROY vs LIO playing 11 prediction

KCA Royals - Vishnu Raj (w), Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Harikrishnan KN, Rojith Ganesh, Sijomon Joseph (c), Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Albin Alias, Sreeraj JR, Arun M

KCA Lions - Riyas PA, Vishnu Mohan (w), Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (c), Vinu Kumar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Sudhesan Midhun, Vishweshwar Suresh

ROY vs LIO Key Players

KCA Royals - Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, JR Sreeraj

KCA Lions - Abdul Basith, Vishnu Mohan, Abhishek Mohan

ROY vs LIO Dream11 team

Keeper – Vishnu Raj, Vishnu Mohan

Batters – Abdul Basith (C), Akshay Manohar, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal

All-Rounders- Abhishek Mohan, JR Sreeraj (VC)

Bowlers – Vinod Kumar, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

ROY vs LIO match prediction

According to our ROY vs LIO match prediction, the KCA Royals will win this match.

Note: The ROY vs LIO Dream11 prediction and ROY vs LIO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROY vs LIO Dream11 team and ROY vs LIO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

