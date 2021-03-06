ROY Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Royals (ROY) and KCA Panthers (PAN) are scheduled to meet in the 2nd match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20 on Saturday, March 6. The ROY vs PAN live match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST). The match will be played at the S D College Cricket ground. Here's a look at our ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction, top picks for ROY vs PAN playing 11 and ROY vs PAN Dream11 team.

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of ROY vs PAN live match

Domestic cricket resumes in the state of Kerala after the COVID-19 sabbatical with the Kodak President's Cup. The competition will feature a total of six teams, who will battle it out for the ultimate championship. KCA Panthers, KCA Eagles, KCA Lions, KCA Tigers, KCA Royals and the KCA Tuskers are the six teams who will feature in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament. The KCA Royals will battle it out against the KCA Panthers on Saturday. Both sides will be keen to start their campaign with a thumping win in their opening encounter, and a high-octane contest is on the cards.

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose ROY vs PAN Dream11 team

ROY: Jafar Jamal, Kalliparambil Rojith, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, KM Asif, Vishnu Raj, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, I Shahinsha, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Atul Diamond Sowri, JR Sreeraj, Abi Biju, NK Jubin, KN Harikrishnan.

PAN: Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Sachin S, Aadidev T J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Anand Joseph, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Aravind K Sanjeev, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Vinay V Varghese.

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ROY vs PAN playing 11

A Chandran

B Thampi

K Harikrishnan

J Jamal

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: ROY vs PAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sachin S, V Raj

Batsmen: Aadidev T J, J Jamal, R Kunnummal

All-Rounders: A Chandran (C), K Rojith, K Harikrishnan (VC)

Bowlers: B Thampi, N Jubin, S Joseph

ROY vs PAN live: ROY vs PAN match prediction

According to our prediction, KCA Royals will be favourites to clinch the contest against KCA Panthers.

Note: The ROY vs PAN match prediction and ROY vs PAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROY vs PAN Dream11 team and ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter

