ROY Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kodak Kerala T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Royals (ROY) and KCA Panthers (PAN) will collide in the 19th match of the Kodak Kerala T20 or KCA Presidents Cup T20 on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction, probable ROY vs PAN playing 11 and ROY vs PAN Dream11 team.

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: ROY vs PAN Dream11 preview

The KCA Panthers are currently leading the KCA Presidents Cup T20 standings with twenty points. Sachin Mohan and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing one. The KCA Royals, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with twelve points and a win-loss record of 3-3.

ROY vs PAN live: ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Squad list for ROY vs PAN Dream11 team

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: KCA Royals squad

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph, KM Asif, Rojith Ganesh, Abhishek Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, Arun M, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Jubin N K, Sreeraj J R.

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: KCA Panthers squad

Sachin Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Adhidev J, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Sachin Suresh, Jose Perayil, KS Aravind, Ashiq Ali, Hari krishnan D, Vinay V Varghese, Prasoon Prasad.

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ROY vs PAN Dream11 team

KCA Royals: Krishna Prasad, Harikrishnan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

KCA Panthers: Sachin Mohan, Jose Perayil, Basil Thampi

ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction: ROY vs PAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sachin Suresh

Batsmen: Sachin Mohan (VC), Sanju Sanjeev, Krishna Prasad, Albin Alias

All-Rounders: Harikrishnan KN (C), Sreeraj J R, Jose Perayil

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi, Prasoon Prasad

ROY vs PAN live: ROY vs PAN match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that KCA Panthers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ROY vs PAN match prediction and ROY vs PAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROY vs PAN Dream11 team and ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva