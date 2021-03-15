ROY Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kodak Kerala T20 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
KCA Royals (ROY) and KCA Panthers (PAN) will collide in the 19th match of the Kodak Kerala T20 or KCA Presidents Cup T20 on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction, probable ROY vs PAN playing 11 and ROY vs PAN Dream11 team.
The KCA Panthers are currently leading the KCA Presidents Cup T20 standings with twenty points. Sachin Mohan and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing one. The KCA Royals, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with twelve points and a win-loss record of 3-3.
Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph, KM Asif, Rojith Ganesh, Abhishek Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, Arun M, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Jubin N K, Sreeraj J R.
Sachin Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Adhidev J, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Sachin Suresh, Jose Perayil, KS Aravind, Ashiq Ali, Hari krishnan D, Vinay V Varghese, Prasoon Prasad.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that KCA Panthers will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The ROY vs PAN match prediction and ROY vs PAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROY vs PAN Dream11 team and ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
