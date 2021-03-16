ROY Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Royals are set to play KCA Tuskers in the league match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20. The ROY vs TUS match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST at S D College Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Here is our ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction, ROY vs TUS Dream11 team and ROY vs TUS playing 11.

ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction: ROY vs TUS match preview

Royals will be coming into the match after winning their previous encounter versus KCA Panthers by 9 runs. Batting first, Royals scored 195/7 in 20 overs with Albin Alias top-scored for the side with 41 runs. Chasing 196 runs to win, KCA Panthers were bowled out for 186 runs, with Arun M being the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets. For Panthers, Akshay Chandran was the top scorer for the side with 47 runs.

Tuskers meanwhile lost their previous match to KCA Eagles by 43 runs and will be looking to bounce back with a win. Tuskers bowlers restricted Eagles batting lineup to 167/7 in 20 overs with Ahmed Farzeen picking up 4 wickets, while Mohammed Azharuddeen and Gireesh PG making a major contribution for Eagles with 69 runs and 73 runs respectively. Chasing 168 to win, Tuskers could manage 124/8 with KC Akshay picking up 4 wickets for Eagles. This should be a great contest to watch as both teams will eye for a win.

ROY vs TUS live prediction: Squad details for ROY vs TUS Dream11 team

ROY: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph, KM Asif, Rojith Ganesh, Abhishek Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, Arun M, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Jubin N K, Sreeraj J R.

TUS: Karaparambil Monish, Vishnu Vinod, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Muhammed Afriedh K T, Afrad Reshab P N, Vignesh Puthur, Nikhil T, Sreenath K

ROY vs TUS match prediction: Top picks for ROY vs TUS playing 11

Ahmed Farzeen

Nikhil T

Krishna Prasad

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

ROY vs TUS Dream11 live: ROY vs TUS Dream11 team

ROY vs TUS live: ROY vs TUS match prediction

As per our ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction, ROY will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ROY vs TUS match prediction and ROY vs TUS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROY vs TUS Dream11 team and ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.