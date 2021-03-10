ROY Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Royals (ROY) and KCA Tuskers (TUS) will battle it out in the 10th match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20 on Wednesday, March 10. The ROY vs TUS live match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST). The match will be played at the S D College Cricket ground. Here's a look at our ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction, top picks for ROY vs TUS playing 11 and ROY vs TUS Dream11 team.

ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of ROY vs TUS live match

The competition marks the return of domestic cricket in Kerala. The competition provides a significant platform for the players, and they will look to make the most of this opportunity and entertain fans with spectacular performances. The upcoming clash of the inaugural season will feature the bottom two teams of the Kodak President's Cup T20.

The KCA Royals did not have an ideal start to their campaign as they faced losses in their first two games. However, they claimed a comprehensive 5-wicket win against KCA Tigers in their last match, and they will be keen to come up with yet another spirited performance. Opening batsman Krishna Prasad was the star with the bat for the team, and his knock of 61 helped the team chase down the target of 161 comfortably. They are currently placed at the penultimate position on the points table.

The KCA Tuskers are yet to register their maiden win in the T20 competition. After losing their first two fixtures, it becomes imperative for them to put up a stronger show against KCA Royals as they look to get off the mark on the points table. They also are the wooden spooners in the tournament and will be keen to bounce back after their facing losses against KCA Eagles and KCA Panthers.

ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose ROY vs TUS Dream11 team

ROY: Jafar Jamal, Kalliparambil Rojith, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, KM Asif, Vishnu Raj, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, I Shahinsha, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Atul Diamond Sowri, JR Sreeraj, Abi Biju, NK Jubin, KN Harikrishnan.

TUS: Vishnu Vinod, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil T, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Arjun Aji, Anand Krishnan, Neeraj Kumar-I, Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Vaisakh Chandran, Sreenath K, Vishnu P kumar, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Vignesh Puthur, Muhammed Afriedh.

ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ROY vs TUS playing 11

J Seeraj

K Prasad

J Jose

A Reshab

ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction: ROY vs TUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: V Raj

Batsmen: K Prasad, A Alias, J Jamal, A Krishnan

All-Rounders: J Seeraj (C), J Jose (VC), K Sreenath

Bowlers: A Reshab, A Farzeen, M Krishnan

ROY vs TUS live: ROY vs TUS match prediction

According to our prediction, KCA Royals will be favourites to clinch the contest against KCA Tuskers.

Note: The ROY vs TUS match prediction and ROY vs TUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROY vs TUS Dream11 team and ROY vs TUS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter