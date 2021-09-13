Royal Challengers Bangalore's Official Twitter Handle Restored Hours After Getting Hacked

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) official Twitter account was restored hours after getting hacked. The news was confirmed by the three-time finalists. Meanwhile, RCB also went on to mention that even though their Twitter account was 'compromised', the Bengaluru-based franchise did manage in getting the access back.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, RCB informed their 12th Man Army i.e. the passionate fans & supporters that their Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and they have managed to get the access back.

"We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused", the Royal Challengers Bangalore added.

RCB in IPL 2021

Prior to its indefinite suspension on May 4, the Virat Kohli-led side occupied the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from seven matches and 10 points to their tally. The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be hoping to make a tremendous impact in the second phase of the marquee tournament that gets underway on September 19.

Kohli & Co. will next be seen in action against the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 20.

IPL 2021 to begin from September 19 in UAE

The remaining matches of the IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned COVID-19 positive during the first leg of the tournament in India earlier this year. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The playoffs will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

29 matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League have been completed so far.