RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group To Bring IPL Team To Lucknow: All About The RPSG Conglomerate Here

The Indian Premier League, until last season, had 8 teams competing for the elusive trophy, however, starting next season, two new teams will be competing for the IPL title. And the two new teams that will be taking part in the IPL from now onwards will be a team from Ahemdabad owned by CVC Capital and a team from Lucknow owned by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

CVC Captial bid Rs 5600 crore for the Ahemdabad team and the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group bid 7,090 crore for the Lucknow team, with the likes of the Adani Group, the Glazers and Jindal Steel missing out on the chance as they were outbid for the teams.

There were a total of six cities that were to be the potential home for two teams but at the end of it, we have seen Lucknow and Ahemdabad as the new home locations for the IPL teams. CVC Capital, the owner of the new Ahemdabad team, is a private equity and investment advisory firm and has investments in Formula 1, the Spanish La Liga, and even some rugby teams.

All about the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

As for the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, they are an Indian industrial and services conglomerate helmed by Sanjiv Goenka, who is the group's Chairman. They also own the Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan Football Club where they acquired a majority stake in 2020.

The RPSG group is said to have a $6 billion asset base and $4 billion in revenue. The group owns various businesses including companies that are involved in power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, media and entertainment, and two sporting teams. The other sporting team in which they currently own a majority stake apart from the football team ATK Mohan Bagan, is and Ultimate Table Tennis team RPSG Mavericks Kolkata.

They also own CESC Limited and Philips Carbon Black Limited, CEAT Tyres, and Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL). CESC generates and distributes electricity in Kolkata and Howrah, West Bengal. NPCL is a joint venture with Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and they distribute electricity in the Greater Noida region.

How the bidding process worked

According to PTI, BCCI had about 22 groups bid for the IPL 2022 new teams to go from INR 7000 crore to INR 10,000 crore each once the bidding process for the new IPL teams begins on Monday. As per the report, 22 companies have picked up tender documents worth INR 10 lakh but with the base price for two IPL 2022 new teams being around INR 2000 crore, the board is expecting only five to six serious bidders for new IPL teams. The report further states that it is unclear whether the BCCI will announce the name of the successful bidders on Monday itself after doing the technical evaluation.

