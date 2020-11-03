RPCC Vs MKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2020 Game Preview

Royal Parma Cricket Club will battle it out against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome 2020 on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome at 1:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our RPCC vs MKCC match prediction and RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team. The RPCC vs MKCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RPCC vs MKCC live: RPCC vs MKCC Deam11 prediction and preview

This is the reverse fixture between both these teams after facing off in the opening match of the competition. When these two teams met on Monday, it was RPCC who overcame MKCC by 23 runs. For RPCC, Rajmani Singh was the top scorer for the side with a fine century as the team posted 144/3 in 10 overs. Zahid Cheema was the most successful bowler for MKCC with 2 wickets.

Chasing 145 for win, MKCC made a decent start to the run chase before wickets started tumbling. Ahmad Raza was the top scorer for the side with 27 runs, while NNDS Paththuwadura (25 runs) and Dinuk Samarawickrama (20 runs) were other major contributors for the side. But they couldn't help the team cross the finish line as MKCC finished their innings at 121/7.

RPCC will look to do the double, while MKCC will look to even the scores. With two points on offer, both teams will be playing their best players in the RPCC vs MKCC playing 11.

RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: RPCC squad for RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh.

RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: MKCC squad for RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Gohar Nisar, Sami Ullah, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando

RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

Zahid Cheema

Ahmad Raza

Jabrar Afzal

Rajmani Singh

RPCC vs MKCC match prediction: RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

RPCC vs MKCC live: RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction

As per our RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, RPCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, RPCC vs MKCC top picks and RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RPCC vs MKCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

