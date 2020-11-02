RPCC Vs MKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Royal Parma Cricket Club will battle it out against Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome 2020 on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome at 1:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our RPCC vs MKCC match prediction and RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 team. The RPCC vs MKCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Speaking about the tournament, there will be 8 teams competing in the tournament. The likes of Bergamo United CC, Bologna CC, Defentas Sporting Club, Kingsgrove Milan CC, Padova CC, Royal Parma CC, Royal Roma CC and Venezia CC will battle in 27 T10 matches for over seven days. Since this is the first match of the tournament, it is too early to make any prediction about the favourite for this match. Both teams will look to get off to winning start by playing their best players in the RPCC vs MKCC playing 11
Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh.
Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Gohar Nisar, Sami Ullah, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando
As per our RPCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, RPCC will be favourites to win the match.
