RPCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Royal Parma Cricket Club (RPCC) will go up against Padova Cricket Club (PCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10- Rome on Wednesday, November 4 at 1:45 pm IST. The game will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome. Here's a look at our RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, probable RPCC vs PCC playing 11 and RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team.
By defeating Royal Roma Cricket Club in their last match, Royal Parma Cricket Club secured the top spot in the ECS T10 Rome points table. Harkamal Singh and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Padova Cricket Club, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the charts with two wins and two losses, coming from their last four matches.
Also Read l ECS T10 Rome MKCC Vs PCC live streaming, preview, pitch and weather report
Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh
Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Sujan Fernando, Daham Rusiru, Nishendra Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Madushanka Prabhath
Also Read l MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Rome match preview
Also Read l ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
Considering the recent run of form, our RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction is that Royal Parma Cricket Club will come out on top in this contest.
🏏6️⃣ needed off last ball for second 💯 for Royal Parma run machine Rajmani Singh at European Cricket Series Rome. What happens next?— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 3, 2020
👉@FanCode in Indian Sub-continent, rest of world @flick_sports
Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/sGcWTpId3N
Note: The RPCC vs PCC match prediction and RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team and RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Alan Wilkins leaves Pakistan from commentary duties after mother's death in England
1 min ago
Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur name 3 young players to watch out for
58 mins ago
Women's Big Bash Heat vs Sixers live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
1 hour ago
Andhra T20 League CHA XI vs KIN XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report
2 hours ago
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 teams, squads, schedule, broadcast and past records
2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar has urgent request for ICC after near Dream11 IPL 2020 mishap
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points