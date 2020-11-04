Home
RPCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Game Preview

RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Royal Parma Cricket Club (RPCC) will go up against Padova Cricket Club (PCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Rome on Wednesday.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
RPCC vs PCC dream11 prediction

Royal Parma Cricket Club (RPCC) will go up against Padova Cricket Club (PCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10- Rome on Wednesday, November 4 at 1:45 pm IST. The game will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome. Here's a look at our RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, probable RPCC vs PCC playing 11 and RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team.

RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction and preview

By defeating Royal Roma Cricket Club in their last match, Royal Parma Cricket Club secured the top spot in the ECS T10 Rome points table. Harkamal Singh and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Padova Cricket Club, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the charts with two wins and two losses, coming from their last four matches.

RPCC vs PCC live: RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Wednesday, November 04, 2020
  • Time: 1:45 pm IST
  • Venue: Roma Cricket Ground in Rome

Also Read l ECS T10 Rome MKCC Vs PCC live streaming, preview, pitch and weather report

RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team, squad list

RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Royal Parma Cricket Club squad

Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh

RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Padova Cricket Club squad

Nuwan Sameera, Damith Kosala, Dimuthu Kalman, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Asad Ali, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Rishan Kavinda, Sujan Fernando, Daham Rusiru, Nishendra Rodrigo, Nissanka Kuda, Madushanka Prabhath

Also Read l MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Rome match preview

RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team, top picks

  • Royal Parma Cricket Club: Harkamal Singh, Rajmani Singh, Jabrar Afzal
  • Padova Cricket Club: Asad Ali, Nuwan Sameera, Ramesh Silva

RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Rishan Kavinda
  • Batsmen: Harkamal Singh, Asad Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat
  • All-Rounders: Rajmani Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Nuwan Sameera
  • Bowlers: Jabrar Afzal, Sukhpal Singh, Ramesh Silva

Also Read l ECS T10 Rome PCC vs RRCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

RPCC vs PCC live: RPCC vs PCC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction is that Royal Parma Cricket Club will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RPCC vs PCC match prediction and RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RPCC vs PCC Dream11 team and RPCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l ECS T10 Rome RPCC vs MKCC live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report

Image Source: European Cricket/ Twitter

 

First Published:
