RR Admin Takes Cryptic '2019 WC' Dig On Virat Kohli After Boult Removes Him On Golden Duck

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore to another empathetic win in the Indian Premier League 2023, as Rajasthan Royals suffered a seven-wicket loss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While RCB made headlines for securing a thrilling final win, RR became the talk of the town for another reason. RR’s tweet on Kohli, taking a dig at him for his first ball dismissal against Trent Boult became a major talking point among the fans.

The RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 32 kicked off with Boult dismantling Virat Kohli’s stumps to send him back on a golden duck in the very first ball of the match. Taunting Kohli for losing his wicket, the RR admin shared the image of his dismissal on Sunday and put it on a collage with Kohli’s dismissal by Boult in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final. “Kabhi Khushi, Kabhi Gham,” wrote the RR admin. Click here to watch Kohli's dismissal by Trent Boult on Sunday.

What happened during India vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final?

Facing New Zealand in the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup in 2019, the then-skipper Kohli lost his wicket to an lbw, off the bowling of Trent Boult. The match certainly brings back dark memories for the Indian cricket fans as India failed to chase the target of 240 runs after getting bowled out for 221 runs. This was the game that marked the final international appearance of the legendary MS Dhoni.

IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore continue winning run under captain Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to fifth in the IPL 2023 points table with their win over Rajasthan Royals. This was the fourth win of the season for RCB and their second win in the last three games. On the other hand, RR fears losing their place at the top of the standings if Chennai Super Kings defeat Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. It is worth noting that Kohli has no remorse for his golden duck during the post-match presentation show.

Shedding his thoughts on the victory in match 32 of IPL 2023, Virat Kohli said, "To be honest, we had this discussion during toss. The pitch looked dry and I mentioned to the guys that they will have 10 overs under lights which is very difficult out here. The advantage was the ball got scuffed up. However, with the impact player rule and the extra batter, games are always on. That's why so many close games. The counter-attack from Maxi and Faf was even better than the Chennai game, it was a better surface that day. Maxi took the game away in just four overs. We thought 160 might be enough but the way they batted helped us to 190".