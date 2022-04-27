RR Batter Riyan Parag's Reply To 'what Advice Would You Give To Virat Kohli' Is Top-notch

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, match no. 39 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season ended with RR winning the match by 29 runs. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was promoted up the order to open the innings with Faf du Plessis, but he couldn't regain his batting form as he went back to the pavilion on an individual score of nine runs in 11 balls. It became one of the talking points after the match, as it was Kohli's poor form of form continued.

On the other hand, RR youngster Riyan Parag was the top performer for the team in the first innings. Parag has faced a lot of criticism this season for his subdued performances in IPL 2022 but he was RR's star performer vs RCB. Parag came in when RR was struggling at 68/4 but the 20-year-old batter launched a counter-attack and scored an unbeaten 56 runs.

After the match, a lot of fans and experts expressed their fear over Kohli's uncharacteristic poor form with the bat. While responding to a tweet about what advice he give to Virat Kohli, he came up with a top-notch answer. Responding to a Twitter handle's tweet which asked, "What advice would you give to Virat Kohli right now?", Parag said, "None of us should, let the GOAT do his thing”. Parag’s reply instantly caught the cricket fans’ attention on social media, as they hailed him for showing solidarity with the former Team India skipper.

How has Virat Kohli performed in IPL 2022?

The 34-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 41 runs in the campaign opener of IPL 2022 for RCB but got out cheaply in the next two innings. He then scored 48 runs in 36 balls against RR on April 5, before getting out on 1 and 12 runs respectively in the next two outings. He walked back to the pavilion on golden ducks for two consecutive games against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Opening the batting on Wednesday in the second game against RR, Kohli scored nine runs in 10 balls, before getting dismissed by Prasidh Krishna as Parag completed the catch.

The RR vs RCB match started off with Faf du Plessis winning the toss and opting to field first. RCB bowlers took wickets in regular intervals and reduced the opposition to 121/8 in 18.4 overs before Parag came all guns blazing with the bat. Courtesy of Parag’s 56 runs knock in 31 balls, RR scored 144 runs in the first innings before bowling out RCB at the score of 115 runs in the second innings.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)