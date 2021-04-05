RR Jersey 2021: Price, Where To Buy Online And All Merchandise Details You Need To Know

The Rajasthan Royals team enjoy a tremendous fanbase in the Indian Premier League. However, apart from their stunning championship victory in the inaugural edition, they have struggled to perform consistently. The team management has incorporated several notable changes in the setup ahead of the impending season.

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been named as the new captain for the side. The franchise was the last one to unveil their official matchday jersey. Here is how one can lay their hands on the RR jersey 2021 and the RR jersey 2021 price.

RR new jersey buy online: RR jersey how to buy?

To answer the RR jersey how to buy query, fans in India can purchase the RR new jersey buy online on the official website of the Rajasthan Royals. One can visit the 'shop' section on the website for their latest jersey and merchandise. The RR jersey 2021 price is set at â‚¹1499 and is available on The Souled Store. Apart from the match uniform, fans also have a host of options to choose from when it comes to the official merchandise.

The RR polo T-shirts, as well as casual T-shirts, are also available on The Souled Store app and website, the price for which is set at â‚¹899 and â‚¹599, respectively. Moreover, fans can also add Rajasthan Royals' last year's jersey to their collection as it is still available on the FanCode app along with RR face masks and casual T-shirts. The Rajasthan Royals official merchandise is also on sale on Gully Live Fast's website. The fans of the franchise will be keen to express their support towards the team by donning their Rajasthan Royals jersey and merchandise while relishing the live action of the matches from the comfort of their homes.

RR jersey 2021 with my name

There is no official confirmation if the franchise will include the option of adding names to the official jerseys. Several teams who had introduced this option have also announced that the deliveries of such jerseys will be delayed due to the coronavirus situation in the country. However, it remains to be seen if Rajasthan Royals also provide their fans with such an option.

Rajasthan Royals unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2021

Starring Rajasthani block prints. Forged for a cause. ðŸ’ªðŸ»



RR team for IPL 2021

Sanju Samson (c), David Miller, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Jos Buttler, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Undadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Anju Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav.

RR IPL 2021 schedule

Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2021 campaign on April 12 as they take on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They are scheduled to play five matches in Mumbai, four matches in Delhi, three matches in Kolkata and two in Bangalore. Here is the RR IPL 2021 schedule -

