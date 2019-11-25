RR Released Players: 10 Players Released By The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

Earlier this month, in a surprising turn of events, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) traded their skipper Ajinkya Rahane to the Delhi Capitals (DC). Rahane had been a part of the Royals since 2011 and was very vital to the team's best performances. While the Indian Test vice-captain finds a new home in DC, RR released other players too. Here's a list of all the players that Rajasthan released.

Every player that RR released

Ashton Turner

The Australian played four matches for the Royals in 2019 but only got to face ten balls. In those ten balls, he only managed to score 3 runs. With Steve Smith being available full-time in 2019, RR will not be able to play Turner.

Ish Sodhi

The New Zealand bowler played only two matches for the Royals in 2019 but got four wickets for them with best figures of 3/26. Sodhi is another overseas player who the Royals will not be able to play with their big four overseas players (Ben Stokes, Steven Smith, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer).

Jaydev Unadkat

The Royals' massive purchase in the 2018 Auctions, Unadkat did not live up to his price tag and failed to be too impactful for the Royals. In 2019, he played 11 matches and took 10 wickets, with best figures of 2/26.

Stuart Binny

Binny has been a regular fixture in the Royals squad over the years and has rescued the team in some important matches. In 2019 however, he only played nine matches and scored 70 runs.

Liam Livingstone

Releasing Livingstone is not a bad decision considering he is another overseas player who Rajasthan will not be able to play because of their big-four. Livingstone got four matches in the 2019 season and scored 71 runs.

Oshane Thomas

The West-Indian played four matches in the 2019 season and took five wickets. His best figures were 2/6.

Prashant Chopra

Chopra played a single match in 2019 and could not contribute with the bat or the ball.

Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi played eight matches for the Royals in 2019 and scored 141 runs. His highest score was 50.

Shubham Ranjane

Shubham was not able to get a single match for the Royals in 2019.

Sudhesan Midhun

Midhun got a single match in the 2019 season where he scored no runs and took no wickets in the two overs he bowled.

