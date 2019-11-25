RR Retained Players: 11 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

Earlier this month, the IPL Player Retention and Trading windows came to a close and fans got a much clearer picture of how the teams would progress into the 2020 IPL Auctions in December. The Rajasthan Royals came with a bundle of surprise as they traded one of their biggest players, Ajinkya Rahane to the Delhi Capitals and established Steve Smith as the new captain of the side. Let us take a look at every player who has been retained by the Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL.

RR: Retained players and salaries

Steve Smith - Rs. 12.5 crore

The captain of the Royals, Smith is integral to the franchise and their backing of him was proven when he was reinstated as the Royals' skipper in the middle of the 2019 IPL.

Ben Stokes - Rs. 12.5 crore

Another vital part of the Royals, RR got a hold of Stokes in the 2018 Auction and have trusted him ever since. His recent form in international cricket definitely brings a lot of good signs for RR in the upcoming IPL.

Jofra Archer - Rs. 7.2 crore

England's new pace sensation has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Archer has been a part of the Royals since 2018 and has gotten them out of crunch situations.

Jos Buttler - Rs. 4.4 crore

The dependable opener has held his own during his time at the Royals. He has played beautifully for the Jaipur franchise, winning them matches single-handedly. His exploits were a huge part of RR's entry into the 2018 playoffs.

Other Retentions

Sanju Samson - Rs. 8 crore

Varun Aaron - Rs. 2.4 crore

Riyan Parag - Rs. 20 lakh

Mahipal Lomror - Rs. 20 lakh

Manan Vohra - Rs. 20 lakh

Shashank Singh - Rs. 30 lakh

Shreyas Gopal - Rs. 20 lakh

