RR Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis

Among all the teams that have won the IPL title and are still part of the competition, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the biggest title drought. The Royals admirably lifted the trophy in 2008 but since then have fallen below standards, failing to make an under-par impact in the competition. The Rajasthan Royals risk falling into the perennial underachievers' category at the end of this campaign, and Steve Smith and co. will hope that the franchise's Moneyball policy envokes the spirits of their 2008 season. Here's a look at the RR team schedule, RR squad, RR past records and what to expect from them this IPL.
Rajasthan Royals have the settled overseas core amongst teams in the IPL, with Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer being the nailed on starters for the franchise. The quartet along with Sanju Samson and Shreyas Gopal form the core of RR team, making them a well-gelled unit. Along with Gopal, the RR squad boasts of quality leg spinners, having acquired Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia from Delhi Capitals in the trade window.
Among RR players bought in the auction, Robin Uthappa also represents a significant coup, with the former Kolkata Knight Riders star having reinvented himself as a finisher in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 for Kerala. With the UAE pitches offering variable bounce, Andrew Tye could well turn out to be one of the bargains of the auction, with the RR team having shelled out just ₹50 lakh for him.
Rajasthan Royals made some questionable trades in the build-up to the auction and it is likely to haunt them in the IPL. Rahane's sale to Delhi Capitals was perhaps the most controversial, considering the Indian opener's record for the franchise. While Uthappa replaces Rahane as the experienced Indian batsmen in the RR squad, the Mumbai batsman was a 300-run bank at the top of the order which will be hard to replace. With Ben Stokes' participation in doubt, Royals' decision to sell Krishnappa Gowtham looks all the more dubious. The Karnataka star was the first choice off-spinner in the RR squad last season, with his pinch-hitting abilities adding much-needed depth.
After Gowtham's departure, the RR squad lack finger spinners, with all their options, including Riyand Parag and Steve Smith bowling wrist spin. The Rajasthan Royals also lack backups for their overseas star players, with no direct backups for Smith ad Buttler. David Miller and Tom Curran are amongst the frontline RR players who could replace the duo in case of an injury, seriously depleting their batting line-up. With Stokes likely to miss most of the RR team schedule, their squad looks really thin on paper and will something extraordinary from their core performers to launch a challenge for the title.
The Rajasthan Royals boast of several youngsters who could well announce their arrival on the scene. Highly-rated teenage prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to play a huge role for the RR team this season, having recently scored a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare trophy. Along with Jaiswal, U-19 World Cup teammates Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh are also among the RR players who could stamp their authority in the upcoming IPL season. Delhi's Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror could also feature extensively this season and will hope to make the most of their chances.
