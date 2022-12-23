RR Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2023 Auction

Quick links:
Image: IPL
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to build on their current squad in the ongoing IPL auction 2023 after finishing as the runners-up last season. RR have already roped in the likes of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the auction and would be looking to add more players to complete their squad of star-studded players. Here is the full list of players bought by the Rajasthan Royals and the full RR player list.
|
Sr. No.
|Player
|
Retained/Bought
|1
|Sanju Samson
|
Retained
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|
Retained
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Retained
|4
|Devdutt Padikkal
|
Retained
|5
|Dhruv Jurel
|
Retained
|6
|K.C Cariappa
|
Retained
|7
|Kuldeep Sen
|
Retained
|8
|Kuldip Yadav
|
Retained
|9
|Navdeep Saini
|
Retained
|10
|Prasidh Krishna
|
Retained
|11
|Riyan Parag
|
Retained
|12
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Retained
|13
|Jos Buttler
|
Retained
|14
|Obed Mccoy
|
Retained
|15
|Shimron Hetmyer
|
Retained
|16
|Trent Boult
|
Retained
|17
|Jason Holder
|
Bought (Rs. 5.75 crores)
|
18
|Adam Zampa
|
Bought (Rs. 1.50 crores)
|
19
|Donovan Ferreira
|
Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)
|
20
|K.M. Asif
|
Bought (Rs. 30 lakhs)
|
21
|Murugan Ashwin
|
Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)
|
22
|Abdul P A
|
Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)
|
23
|Kunal Rathore
|
Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)
|24
|Akash Vashisht
|
Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)
|
25
|Joe Root
|
Bought (Rs. 1 crore)
Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.
Rajasthan Royals reached the final of the IPL 2023 last season after some splendid performances by Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. However, they lost the final to Gujarat Titans. Buttler scored a magnificent hundred in the second playoff against RCB. Buttler equaled Virat Kohli's record for most hundreds in a single season. Kohli had achieved that feat in 2016.