RR Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2023 Auction

IPL Auction 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to build on their current squad in the ongoing IPL auction 2023 after finishing as the runners-up last season. RR have already roped in the likes of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the auction and would be looking to add more players to complete their squad of star-studded players. Here is the full list of players bought by the Rajasthan Royals and the full RR player list.

Players bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL auction 2023

  1. Jason Holder
  2. Adam Zampa
  3. Donovan Ferreira
  4. K.M. Asif
  5. Murugan Ashwin
  6. Akash Vashisht
  7. Abdul P A
  8. Kunal Rathore
  9. Joe Root

Full RR player list after IPL auction 2023

Sr. No.

 Player

Retained/Bought
1 Sanju Samson

Retained
2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Retained
3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Retained
4 Devdutt Padikkal

Retained
5 Dhruv Jurel

Retained
6 K.C Cariappa

Retained
7 Kuldeep Sen

Retained
8 Kuldip Yadav

Retained
9 Navdeep Saini

Retained
10 Prasidh Krishna

Retained
11 Riyan Parag

Retained
12 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Retained
13 Jos Buttler

Retained
14 Obed Mccoy

Retained
15 Shimron Hetmyer

Retained
16 Trent Boult

Retained
17 Jason Holder

Bought (Rs. 5.75 crores)

18

 Adam Zampa

Bought (Rs. 1.50 crores)

19

 Donovan Ferreira

Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)

20

 K.M. Asif

Bought (Rs. 30 lakhs)

21

 Murugan Ashwin

Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)

22

 Abdul P A

Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)

23

 Kunal Rathore

Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)
24 Akash Vashisht

Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)

25

 Joe Root

Bought (Rs. 1 crore)

List of players released by Rajasthan Royals

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

Rajasthan Royals look to better 2nd place finish in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals reached the final of the IPL 2023 last season after some splendid performances by Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. However, they lost the final to Gujarat Titans. Buttler scored a magnificent hundred in the second playoff against RCB. Buttler equaled Virat Kohli's record for most hundreds in a single season. Kohli had achieved that feat in 2016.

