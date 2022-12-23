RR Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2023 Auction

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to build on their current squad in the ongoing IPL auction 2023 after finishing as the runners-up last season. RR have already roped in the likes of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the auction and would be looking to add more players to complete their squad of star-studded players. Here is the full list of players bought by the Rajasthan Royals and the full RR player list.

Players bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL auction 2023

Jason Holder Adam Zampa Donovan Ferreira K.M. Asif Murugan Ashwin Akash Vashisht Abdul P A Kunal Rathore Joe Root

Full RR player list after IPL auction 2023

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought 1 Sanju Samson Retained 2 Ravichandran Ashwin Retained 3 Yuzvendra Chahal Retained 4 Devdutt Padikkal Retained 5 Dhruv Jurel Retained 6 K.C Cariappa Retained 7 Kuldeep Sen Retained 8 Kuldip Yadav Retained 9 Navdeep Saini Retained 10 Prasidh Krishna Retained 11 Riyan Parag Retained 12 Yashasvi Jaiswal Retained 13 Jos Buttler Retained 14 Obed Mccoy Retained 15 Shimron Hetmyer Retained 16 Trent Boult Retained 17 Jason Holder Bought (Rs. 5.75 crores) 18 Adam Zampa Bought (Rs. 1.50 crores) 19 Donovan Ferreira Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs) 20 K.M. Asif Bought (Rs. 30 lakhs) 21 Murugan Ashwin Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs) 22 Abdul P A Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs) 23 Kunal Rathore Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs) 24 Akash Vashisht Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs) 25 Joe Root Bought (Rs. 1 crore)

List of players released by Rajasthan Royals

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

Rajasthan Royals look to better 2nd place finish in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals reached the final of the IPL 2023 last season after some splendid performances by Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. However, they lost the final to Gujarat Titans. Buttler scored a magnificent hundred in the second playoff against RCB. Buttler equaled Virat Kohli's record for most hundreds in a single season. Kohli had achieved that feat in 2016.