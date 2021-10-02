RR Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns with Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2021 fixture at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. CSK, who are currently at the top of the points table with 18 points from 11 matches, became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and would now be hoping to finish in the top 2.

Ahead of the RR vs CSK contest, here's a look at the Dream11 prediction, head to head records, team news and more.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad: The CSK opener would be expected to provide a blistering start for his team upfront. Gaikwad has so far amassed 407 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 134.76.

2. Sanju Samson: The Kerala cricketer has not only been leading the Royals from the front but has also been scoring the bulk of runs for the inaugural edition's winners as well. The stumper has so far managed 452 runs from 11 games.

3. Evin Lewis: The dynamic West Indies opener has been showcasing an aggressive batting display in the past few games for RR and had scored a quickfire 37-ball 58 in the last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

4. Ravindra Jadeja: Jaddu has been one of the prolific players for CSK this season and has played an instrumental role in them sealing a playoff berth. The southpaw has scored 179 runs in IPL 2021 and also has eight scalps to his name.

RR vs CSK head to head

The MS Dhoni-led side holds the upper hand when it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters with 15 wins from 25 matches while Rajasthan Royals have won on 10 occasions including the first-ever IPL final in 2008.

RR vs CSK team news

Here's the probable Playing XI of both teams

Rajasthan Royals

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag/Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood