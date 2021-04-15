RR Vs DC H2H: Which Team And Players Have Had The Upper Hand Over The Years?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The RR vs DC live-action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results in their last game. While RR lost their last match against Punjab Kings by four runs, DC trumped Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

RR vs DC 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals head to head record

Delhi's convincing win vs CSK has put them at the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan narrowly lost the game against PBKS and are placed sixth. Rishabh Pant's men will look to continue with the winning momentum whereas the Sanju Samson-led side will look to get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table. As Rajasthan gear up to take on Delhi, here's a look at the RR vs DC h2h record and leading players of the rivalry.

According to the RR vs DC h2h record, both sides have faced each other on 22 occasions and there is nothing that separates the two teams. Both RR and DC have 11 wins each to their names. However, as far as their recent clashes from the last edition of the cash-rich league are concerned, it is Delhi who hold the upper hand. Rishabh Pant's men defeated Rajasthan Royals in both matches during the 2020 season. In both games, Delhi, who were defending the target, ended up winning the contests.

RR vs DC 2021: Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

As per the RR vs DC head to head record, it is Jos Buttler who is the all-time leading run-scorer in the current lot against Delhi with 179 runs in 7 innings at an average of 29.83 and a blistering strike rate of 190.42. On the other hand, for Delhi Capitals, it is Shikhar Dhawan who leads the top-scoring charts for his side in the games against Rajasthan Royals with 547 runs in 19 innings at an average of 32.17 and a strike rate of 130.23 to go with six fifties.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Jaydev Unadkat is the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals with 16 scalps to his name in just 8 innings at an economy rate of 8.47. For Delhi Capitals, it is Amit Mishra who has bagged the most number of wickets against Rajasthan with the leg-spinner accounting for 30 wickets in 19 matches. The RR vs DC live match squads feature some of the prominent players in the T20 format, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

