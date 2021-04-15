RR Vs DC Live Stream, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast, IPL 2021 Match 7 Preview

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The RR vs DC live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting clash contest, here's a look at RR vs DC live telecast details, RR vs DC pitch report and weather forecast, RR vs DC live scores info and RR vs DC head to head record.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match preview

Rajasthan and Delhi are coming on the back of contrasting results from their last games. Both sides were involved in a run feast in their opening matches. While RR narrowly lost their last match against Punjab Kings by four runs, DC trumped Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Delhi's comprehensive win vs CSK has put them at the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan who narrowly lost the game against PBKS are placed sixth.

Rishabh Pant's men will look to continue with the winning momentum whereas the Sanju Samson-led side will look to get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table. Both Rajasthan and Delhi have got young captains in the form of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant respectively, who are still in the early days of their new leadership role. It will be interesting to see which youngster comes out on top and guides his side to a win.

RR vs DC Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

For the RR vs DC live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 15. For RR vs DC live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RR vs DC live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RR vs DC Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium has always assisted batsmen and fans are treated with high-scoring games more often than not. The tracks for the two IPL 2021 matches that have been played at the venue have been absolute belters with an average score of 204 per innings. The pitches have improved for batsmen as the games have progressed, which is why the captain winning the toss is going to field in all likelihood. Change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Mumbai weather forecast

The weather during the RR vs DC match will be pleasant and ideal for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 54-72%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating RR vs DC clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR vs DC head to head record

According to the RR vs DC h2h record, both sides have faced each other on 22 occasions and there is nothing that separates the two teams. Both RR and DC have 11 wins each to their names. However, as far as their recent clashes from the last edition of the cash-rich league are concerned, it is Delhi who hold the upper hand. Rishabh Pant's men defeated Rajasthan Royals in both matches during the 2020 season. In both games, Delhi who were defending the target ended up winning the contests.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM