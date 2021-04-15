RR Vs DC Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The two new young captains of the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals - Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson - will both face a tough challenge as they hope to lead their sides to victory in Match 7 of the IPL 2021. Pant has had a great start to his campaign, winning a 7-wicket victory over another iconic Indian wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni and his team. He also has a stronger side at his disposal, with even the legendary Steve Smith warming the benches and failing to make it into the playing XI.

Meanwhile, despite his personal glory, Sanju Samson has had a bit of a rough start at the IPL 2021. While he managed to notch up a brilliant 119 of 63, RR lost their encounter against KL Rahul and the PBKS by a mere 4 runs. Here is a look at the RR vs DC live telecast and live streaming details in the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

RR vs DC live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the RR vs DC live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The RR vs DC live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the RR vs DC live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

RR vs DC US channel

The RR vs DC US channel is Willow TV, a longtime broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the RR vs DC live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The RR vs DC live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

RR vs DC live stream in West Indies

The RR vs DC live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the RR vs DC live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

RR vs DC in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the RR vs DC match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The RR vs DC live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

Image Credits: Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Twitter