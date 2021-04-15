RR Vs DC Live Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka And Singapore?

An exciting match awaits fans as the Delhi Capitals take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 7 of the IPL 2021. Runners-up last season, DC successfully beat the Chennai Super Kings in their first match this season after some excellent contributions from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. On the other hand, a last-ball thriller saw RR go down despite a brilliant century by skipper Sanju Samson. With both teams missing some key players in this game, this match should be a closely fought affair. Here is how fans from the UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Singapore can watch the RR vs DC live telecast in their countries.

RR vs DC live in UAE

With beIN Sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch RR vs DC live in UAE on the beIN Sports 3 channel. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the IPL 2021 live on beIN Sports as well. The RR vs DC live telecast will commence at 6:00 PM UAE time.

RR vs DC Sri Lanka channel

Like India, the RR vs DC Sri Lanka channel will be Star Sports. Sri Lankan fans will also be able to stream the IPL 2021 tournament live on YuppTV, an OTT platform specializing in South Asian content. YuppTV will air its content in Sri Lanka, Australia, Bhutan, Continental Europe (except UK & Ireland), Central and South America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (except Singapore), Maldives, and Nepal. The live-action of the match will commence at 7:30 PM Sri Lankan time.

RR vs DC live stream in South Africa

The IPL 2021 will not be a televised event in South Africa. However, interested fans can watch the RR vs DC live stream in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport app or website. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda The RR vs DC live telecast will commence at 4:00 PM as per South African time.

RR vs DC in Singapore live details

Unlike other countries in South/South East Asia, fans in Singapore will not be able to watch the IPL on YuppTV. Instead, they can catch the RR vs DC in Singapore live on the Star Hub platform. SingTel will also broadcast the games live in the country. The RR vs DC game will commence at 10:00 PM as per Singapore time.

Image Credits: IPL website