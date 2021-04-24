RR Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Rajasthan Vs Kolkata Preview

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 18th match of the IPL 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24, 2021. Here is our RR vs KKR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

IPL 2021: RR vs KKR preview

Currently in last and second-last places respectively the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders will be in dire straits as they take the field on Saturday. Coming into this game, the Royals' record at the tournament is LLWL. After losing to RCB by a massive 10 wickets, Sanju Samson will be pleased about his middle-order finding some form. However, some disappointing bowling and top-order action may force RR to make some changes to their XI for this game.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders and skipper Eoin Morgan will be grappling with similar issues after their loss to the Chennai Super Kings. Chasing a mammoth 220 runs, KKR put up 202 runs with really just three players — a huge feat even though it ended in a loss. Himself struggling to put up anything substantial, Morgan will hope for his team to pull together and get through this match, though even a win may not be enough to pull KKR up in the ranks yet.

RR vs KKR: pitch conditions and weather report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has proven to be a batter's paradise over the years. Going by the forms of both teams, a match exceeding 200 runs could be on the cards on Saturday. The last five games here have seen an average of 12 wickets falling per game, with fast bowlers doing the majority of the wicket-taking. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. A humid and overcast day is in store for this match, with the temperature at 30 degrees celsius, humidity going from 67 to 73% and a cloud cover of 96%.

Average first innings score: 177 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 5 of 8 IPL 2021 matches

Injury and availability news

There will be no major injury concerns for either team in this game.

RR vs KKR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy

RR vs KKR player record

With 164 runs in the bank already, Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana will come into this game as the 6th highest scorer in the IPL 2021. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Sanju Samson, who has put up a total of 145 runs in his four games so far. Following the two captains, in 20th, 21st and 23rd place in the leaderboards are Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi of KKR and Shivam Dube of RR respectively.

With an impressive strike rate of 162.92, Sanju Samson will come into the game with the highest strike rate of the lot, with Russell close behind him with 159.67. Coming to the bowling front, Andre Russell will once again take the lead, having scalped 7 wickets in the tournament so far. Indian youngster and new RR recruit Chetan Sakariya will follow in second place, with six wickets to his name after four games.

RR vs KKR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sanju Samson, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana

Vice-Captain – Jos Buttler, Pat Cummins, Chetan Sakariya

Sanju Samson and Andre Russell will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi

All-Rounders – Andre Russell, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

According to our RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, the Knight Riders are likely to edge past Rajasthan and win this match.

Note: The RR vs KKR player record and as a result, the RR vs KKR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RR vs KKR Dream11 team and RR vs KKR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

