RR Vs KKR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 18 Full Preview

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 18th match of the IPL 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24, 2021. Here are the RR vs KKR live stream details, RR vs KKR live telecast in India, the pitch and weather report for the contest and our match preview.

IPL 2021: RR vs KKR match preview

Currently the bottom two teams at the IPL 2021, the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in Mumbai on Saturday. Sanju Samson and his Royals are sure to be in two minds about how to rate their performance from their last game against RCB, where they lost by a massive 10-wicket margin. On one side, the team's struggling middle-order showed up and prevent what could have been an even more embarrassing loss, putting up 177 after the top 4 collapsed for just 36 runs. On the other hand, though, the bowling unit disappointed after failing to take even a single wicket in the entire match.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders and skipper Eoin Morgan will be in a similar frame of mind after their loss to the Chennai Super Kings on April 21. An expensive outing with the ball - even by Wankhede standards - meant that CSK put up a massive 220 runs on the board. In the second innings, the top five batsmen on the side were sent back, having put up just 28 runs. Once again, it was the middle-order batsmen who single-handedly took KKR to within 18 runs of victory. Sadly, even with a win in this match, it is unlikely that either team will move from their place on the table.

RR vs KKR head to head

The RR vs KKR head to head stands at a close 12-10 in favour of the Knight Riders. The last two matches between the sides have ended with spectacular victories for KKR.

IPl 2021 live in India: RR vs KKR live stream details

The IPL 2021 will be a televised event in India. As such, the RR vs KKR live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. However, fans who wish to follow the match can watch the RR vs KKR live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The RR vs KKR live scores can be found on the website and social media handles of the IPL and both the participating team.

IPL 2021: RR vs KKR pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has proven to be a batter's paradise over the years. Just in the eight IPL 2021 matches that have taken place here so far, the venue has delighted fans, with a massive average 1st innings score of 177 in the last five games. With dew playing a huge role in the evenings, only three teams so far have managed to win here while batting first, meaning that the captain winning the toss will have a tough decision to make on Saturday.

For the bowlers, the pitch's tendency to be a batting-friendly one does not discount the fact that it is also a haven for pacers in general. The last five games here have seen an average of 12 wickets falling per game, with fast bowlers doing the majority of the wicket-taking. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. A humid and overcast day is in store for this match, with the temperature at 30 degrees celsius, humidity going from 67 to 73% and a cloud cover of 96%.

