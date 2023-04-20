'You Are Asking For Trouble': Ravi Shastri Goes Hard On Riyan Parag, Pietersen Agrees

Lucknow Super Giants were able to get over the line by 10 runs in the RR vs LSG IPL 2023 match in Jaipur. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals while chasing 155 on a slow Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch were only able to achieve a score of 144/6 courtesy of slow batting from Riyan Parag at the end. After the hosts lost key batsmen like Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer in quick succession, Parag took eight balls to get off the mark which built pressure on the non-striker Devdutt Padikkal and he as well got out after scoring a 21 ball 26. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has slammed Riyan Parag for his slow batting and also explained the reason why Rajasthan Royals ended up on the losing side.

Riyan Parag came in and the way he played: Ravi Shastri

“They lost Sanju Samson, they lost Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal but still they had enough, a lot of depth. I think that period of play when Riyan Parag came in and the way he played his first eight balls changed the course of the match. Padikkal, at the other end, lost his rhythm as well", Ravi Shastri said in a post-match interaction with Star Sports.

“Runs started coming in singles and there was a period of 28 balls that stage without a boundary. When you go through that much time without a boundary, you are asking for trouble", Ravi Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri also questioned Rajasthan Royals' batting approach and feels that the batsmen could have attacked the LSG bowlers from the start despite a tough batting wicket in Jaipur.

IPL 2023: Kevin Pietersen questions RR's batting approach

“They knew what they were chasing. Luckily, they are on top of the table and they will learn a lot from this defeat. They will learn about the changes in their batting unit. Parag was given the responsibility, they watched how he played. They had such a strong batting lineup. They could have gone for the kill much earlier", Ravi Shastri said.

Coming back to the match, Lucknow Super Giants batting first registered a first innings score of 154/7 wherein Kyle Mayer top scored with an inning of 52 runs whereas KL Rahul ended up scoring 39. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran gave the much-needed acceleration in the back end of the innings and added crucial runs for the sixth wicket.

Chasing the target the hosts also started off well and the opener Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 87 runs for the first wicket but soon after their dismissal, RR lost wickets in a bunch. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer's wickets put a lot of pressure on lower-order batsmen like Riyan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal due to which they were not able to maintain the required rate and their team ended up on the losing side.