RR Vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is scheduled to be played between Rajasthan Royal and the Mumbai Indians. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, October 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match represents two teams who will be ready to give it their all as the winner will be given a huge boost to their chances for making the last playoff spot available. Both the teams are on 10 points each from 12 matches faced, Rajasthan are ahead of Mumbai owing to a better net run rate (RR's NRR -0.377/MI's NRR -0.453) with Rajasthan 6th and Mumbai just one place behind on 7th.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chetan Sakariya

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the match

As per our RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, MI are the favourites to win the match, after having an overall better team.

RR vs MI Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 24

RR Wins: 11

MI Wins: 12

No Result: 1

RR vs MI Team News and Predicted Starting XI

RR Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi/Akash Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI Top Picks

MI

Rohit Sharma: He started extremely well for MI against RCB on Sunday but would be disappointed with the way he got out after having scored 43 runs off 28 balls and a poor performance against Delhi Capitals means that the MI skipper will be looking to improve his form.

Jasprit Bumrah: One of the deadliest fast bowers in the world. There isn't really much more to say about him other than him having a good game against RCB as he took out two of the most dangerous batsmen in the form of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers but not the best of performances against DC.

RR

Sanju Samson: In the race to win the Orange Cap the RR skipper has managed to rack up 480 runs in 12 matches with an average of 48 which includes one century and two half-centuries.

Chetan Sakariya: Has done exceedingly well for Rajasthan with the ball taking 12 wickets in 12 matches and an economy of 8.15 so far.

Image: PTI