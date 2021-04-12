RR Vs PBKS H2H IPL 2021 Match 4: Which Team Has Had The Upper Hand Over The Years?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the newly vamped Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 4 of the IPL 2021 on Monday, April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The RR vs PBKS live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The fixture on Monday is the opening game for both RR and PBKS and the two sides will look to kick off their IPL 2021 campaign with a win.

RR vs PBKS live: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head to head record

Both RR and PBKS teams had an abysmal season last year as they finished at the eighth and sixth position respectively on the points table. While Rajasthan have been unable to replicate their heroics from the maiden edition of the IPL in 2008 when they lifted the IPL trophy, Punjab are yet to lay their hands on the coveted silverware and have qualified for the final just once in 2014. As the Rajasthan Royals team 2021 gears up to take on the Punjab Kings team 2021, let's take a look at the RR vs PBKS h2h record.

There's just a slight difference when it comes to the RR vs PBKS h2h record. Rajasthan and Punjab have locked horns with each other on 21 occasions in the IPL. According to the RR vs PBKS h2h record, it is the Men in Pink who slightly edge out Punjab, 12-9. As far as Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head to head record from the 2020 season is concerned, it is the former who hold the upper hand.

The Men in Pink won both their league games against KL Rahul's men in the last edition of the IPL. The first game was a high-scoring encounter that saw a total of 449 runs being scored by both sides. Rajasthan won the game by four wickets courtesy of Rahul Tewatia's late blitz (53 off 31 balls) where he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over and Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 balls. The second game was also clinched by the Royals by seven wickets.

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson and Chris Gayle lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the RR vs PBKS h2h record, Rajasthan Royals team 2021 skipper Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer against Punjab with 512 runs to his name in just 16 innings and two fifties to his name. From PBKS squad 2021, it is Chris Gayle who is leading the top run-getters charts against Rajasthan with 499 runs in 16 innings which includes three fifties. Notably, Gayle missed out on a well-deserved century last year during the meeting between the two sides as he was dismissed for 99.

In the bowling department, for Rajasthan, it is their newest recruit Chris Morris who is the leading wicket-taker against the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings with 13 wickets to his name in 11 matches at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 6.87. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker against Rajasthan Royals with seven wickets in as many matches at an average of 35.00 and an economy rate of 9.48.

SOURCE: RAJASTHAN ROYALS & PUNJAB KINGS INSTAGRAM