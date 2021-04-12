RR Vs PBKS Live: Krunal Pandya TROLLED On Twitter After Deepak Hooda's Exploits Vs RR

The Match 4 of the IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings is currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having won the toss, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson invited Punjab to bat first on Monday. The KL Rahul-led side got off to a flyer as they raced to 89/2 at the halfway mark. The IPL 2021 live score at the time of publishing is RR being 0-1 in the first over, chasing 223 to win. The IPL 2021 live score can be found on the official social media handle of the tournament.

RR vs PBKS live: Fans troll Krunal Pandya after Deepak Hooda's sensational knock

However, the real carnage started after Deepak Hooda arrived at the crease in the 10th over after the fall of Chris Gayle's wicket who was dismissed for a well-made 40 (28). Deepak Hooda bludgeoned Rajasthan bowlers all over the park from the word go. The Men in Pink had no answers to Hooda's sensational batting as they were put under the pump by the 25-year old.

Hooda reached first smashed two sixes off Shivam Dube's over and followed it up by fetching another three maximums of Shreyas Gopal's over to get his innings going. The lanky batsman reached his fifty off just 20 balls. Hooda's blitz was ended by Chris Morris after he holed out at long-on in an attempt to clear the boundary.

The Baroda-based cricketer scored 64 off 28 balls, a knock which included four boundaries and six maximums. Hooda's name started trending on Twitter after his stunning knock. However, it wasn't just Hooda who was trending on the micro-blogging site. In fact, the name of Krunal Pandya, who was recently involved in a fallout with Hooda started trending on Twitter. Several reactions poured in as fans trolled the southpaw after Hooda's exploits. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Hooda Bodying RR, Krunal Pandya and Twitter experts together ðŸ”¥ — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) April 12, 2021

Man of the match will most likely be Krunal Pandya ðŸ #PBKSvsRR — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 12, 2021

Krunal Pandya watching Deepak Hooda in such rage hitting all over the park!#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/5sKoeNVLe5 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 12, 2021

Deepak Hooda making sure that Krunal Pandya looses his spot in Indian jersey

Better alrounder than Krunal already ðŸ˜±? — King ðŸ¤´ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ (@Pran33Th__18) April 12, 2021

Every Shot and Runs Scored by Hooda will be a Slipper shot to Krunal Pandya ðŸ˜ŒðŸ”¥ — Pugazh VJâ¤ï¸VK (@pugazh98) April 12, 2021

Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya fallout

Hooda was slated to be a vital cog for the Baroda team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. However, the player quit his team ahead of the competition after alleging that he was 'bullied' by captain Krunal Pandya.

Hooda, who has played 46 first-class matches, was miffed at the behaviour of Pandya, who has represented India and sent an e-mail to the cricket body. "At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days, my team captain Mr. Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara," Hooda wrote in the letter to BCA.

"Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow's game with the permission of head coach Mr Prabhakar. Then Krunal came in nets (and) started misbehaving with me," alleged Hooda. Hooda was reprimanded by the BCA for his actions and the Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya fallout made headlines earlier this year.

Deepak Hooda IPL salary

Deepak Hooda started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2014 where he played for two years (2014-15) and earned â‚¹40 lakh per season. The all-rounder was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and played for them till 2019. With Sunrisers Hooda earned â‚¹4.2 crore annually for the first two seasons and â‚¹3.6 crore each for the last two seasons. Hooda was bought by Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 for â‚¹50 lakh. The Deepak Hooda IPL salary for the 2021 season is also â‚¹50 lakh.

RR vs PBKS live: Deepak Hooda IPL stats

The Deepak Hooda IPL stats include the 689 runs he has scored in 69 matches (51 innings) at an average of 18.13 and strike rate of 134.83. He also has 7 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.47 and an average of 46.00. Notably, Hooda in his last two IPL games has scored 126 runs off 58 balls (62 off 30 balls against CSK in IPL 2020 & 64 off 28 balls on Monday vs RR).

