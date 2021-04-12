RR Vs PBKS Live Stream, Mumbai Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 4 Full Preview

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the revamped Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 4 of the IPL 2021 on Monday, April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The RR vs PBKS live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-awaited contest, here's a look at RR vs PBKS live telecast details, RR vs PBKS pitch report and weather forecast, RR vs PBKS live scores info and RR vs PBKS head to head record.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match preview

Both RR and PBKS teams had an abysmal season last year as they finished at the eighth and sixth positions respectively on the points table. While Rajasthan have been unable to replicate their heroics from the maiden edition of the IPL in 2008 when they lifted the IPL trophy, Punjab are yet to lay their hands on the coveted silverware and have qualified for the final just once in 2014.

The two franchises made have made some excellent additions to their respective squads and have plugged the holes from the last season. While RR have added some prominent names in the form of Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman and Liam Livingstone, PBKS have also bought excellent players like Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan and Moises Henriques among others. Both sides are filled with talented players, which is why fans are in for a cracking contest.

RR vs PBKS live telecast and live streaming details

For the RR vs PBKS live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, April 12. For RR vs PBKS live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RR vs PBKS live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.]

RR vs PBKS pitch report

The track at the Wankhede Stadium has always assisted batsmen and fans are treated with high-scoring games more often than not. The last game at the venue between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals was also a run feast where both teams scored in excess of 185. The pitch improved for batsmen as the game progressed, which is why the captain winning the toss is going to field in all likelihood. Change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Mumbai weather forecast

The weather during the RR vs PBKS match will be pleasant and ideal for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 32°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (29°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 43-62%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating RR vs PBKS clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR vs PBKS head to head record

There's just a slight difference when it comes to the RR vs PBKS h2h record. Rajasthan and Punjab have locked horns with each other on 21 occasions in the IPL. According to the RR vs PBKS h2h record, it is the Men in Pink who slightly edge out Punjab, 12-9. As far as Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head to head record from the 2020 season is concerned, it is the former who hold the upper hand. The Men in Pink won both their league games against KL Rahul's men in the last edition of the IPL.

SOURCE: RAJASTHAN ROYALS & PUNJAB KINGS INSTAGRAM