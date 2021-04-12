RR Vs PBKS Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch IPL 2021 In US, UK, Canada And WI?

Quick links:
The last of the teams to get their start at the IPL 2021, Sanju Samson and his Rajasthan Royals will be eager to go up against KL Rahul and his Punjab Kings. Both teams had below-average performances at the tournament last season, with RR finishing in last place and KXIP (now PBKS) in 6th place. With sweeping changes taking over both sides in the preseason, fans will be excited to watch the teams get off to a good start in 2021. Here is a look at the SRH vs KKR live telecast and live streaming details in the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.
In order to catch RR vs PBKS live in UK, fans will have to tune in to Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between catching all the action on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. As per UK time, the RR vs PBKS live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM. Fans in Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the RR vs PBKS live streaming on YuppTV, which is a leading OTT hub for South Asian content.
The RR vs PBKS US channel is Willow TV, a longtime broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the RR vs PBKS live streaming in the US on the Disney+Hotstar platform. As per USA time, the RR vs PBKS live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.
The RR vs PBKS live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the RR vs PBKS live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM.
US's neighbours to the north, Canadian fans can catch the RR vs PBKS live on Willow TV as well. The RR vs PBKS live telecast in will begin at 10:00 AM as per Canada time.
Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar
