RR Vs PBKS Live Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka And Singapore?

KL Rahul and his Punjab Kings side will take on Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of the IPL 2021. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 12 at 7:30 PM IST. While Punjab will want to avenge their double loss to the side last season, the Royals will be hoping to continue their streak against Punjab with a win in this game. Here is how fans from the UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Singapore can watch the RR vs PBKS live telecast in their countries.

RR vs PBKS live in UAE

With beIN sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch RR vs PBKS live in UAE on beIN Sports. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the IPL 2021 live on beIN Sports as well. The RR vs PBKS live telecast will commence at 6:00 PM as per UAE time.

RR vs PBKS Sri Lanka channel

Like India, the RR vs PBKS Sri Lanka channel will be Star Sports. YuppTV, an OTT platform specializing in South Asian content will be airing a live stream of the entire IPL 2021 season in Sri Lanka, Australia, Bhutan, Continental Europe (except UK & Ireland), Central and South America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (except Singapore), Maldives, and Nepal. As per Sri Lankan time, the live action of the match will commence at 7:30 PM.

RR vs PBKS live stream in South Africa

The IPL 2021 will not be a televised event in South Africa. However, interested fans can watch the RR vs PBKS live stream in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda on the SuperSport app or website. The RR vs PBKS live telecast will commence at 4:00 PM as per South African time.

RR vs PBKS live in Singapore details

Unlike other countries in South/South East Asia, fans in Singapore will not be able to watch the IPL on YuppTV. Instead, they can catch the RR vs PBKS live in Singapore on the Star Hub platform. SingTel will also broadcast the games live in the country. The RR vs PBKS game will commence at 10:00 PM as per Singapore time.

