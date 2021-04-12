RR Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Team Give MASSIVE Warning To Their Opponents Ahead Of Game

Match 4 of the IPL 2021 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the newly branded Punjab Kings play their first games of the season. Scheduled for Monday, April 12, the match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, from 7:30 PM IST. With the BCCI's COVID-era rules making use of just six venues instead of the usual eight, none of the teams will have any home advantage. However, seeing his stats at this venue through the tournament, the KL Rahul IPL 2021 campaign is set to get off to a good start, whether there is home advantage or not.

KL Rahul IPL 2021: Numbers point to a KL Rahul masterclass at Wankhede

Ahead of their clash with the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings took to Twitter to remind their opponents of their skipper's unparalleled numbers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Up almost two times from his average performance at the IPL, KL Rahul's average at the Wankhede venue is a strong 80.7. The PBKS skipper also has a commanding 145.7 strike rate in Mumbai from the four matches he has played there, along with a cumulative of 242 runs. Opening the batting for Punjab, Rahul should make the most of his ease at the ground and guide his side to their first win of the 2021 season.

PBKS full form and new logo

Having failed to make the playoffs at the IPL for the 6th consecutive time after finishing in sixth place (out of eight teams) on the table last year, the Kings XI Punjab side will enter the tournament this year with a brand new identity. Just one day before the IPL 2021 auction, on February 17, the side revealed their new name and logo through a video campaign on social media, christening themselves as the Punjab Kings, which is the PBKS full form. Here is the PBKS new logo reveal video:

Nave andaaz hor wakhre josh de naal ðŸŽº

swagat karo #PunjabKings da ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘‘ðŸ¤©#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IVvmsx56Qb — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2021

RR vs PBKS live streaming and telecast details

The RR vs PBKS live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be televised on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The match will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the RR vs PBKS match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The RR vs PBKS live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media pages of the IPL and both teams.

PBKS team 2021

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Image Credits: Punjab Kings Twitter