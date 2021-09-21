RR Vs PBKS: Shamsi Posts Funny Photo Of 'most Expensive IPL Player Ever & Cheapest One'

The third match of the IPL 2021 sees the Rajasthan Royals square off against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. As the Rajasthan Royals were preparing to take on the Kings, a tweet from their left-arm wrist spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who was seen having a fun time in the Royals camp, has been doing the rounds on social media.

The most expensive IPL player ever and the cheapest one, both in one frame 🤣🤣



ALWAYS a good laugh whenever @tipo_morris is around 😅



(Side note: even that much sunblock was not enough to stop the burn 🥵🌡)#FunTimes #Banter pic.twitter.com/NkgGtoLpsQ — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 21, 2021

Tabraiz Shamsi who plays for the South Africa cricket team was seen having a fun time with his teammate Chris Morris, who also represents South Africa. The tweet described the price tag of Shamsi and Morris, who became the highest-paid player in this year’s IPL auction when he was bought for a whopping ₨16.25 crores by the Royals.

Tabraiz Shamsi was roped in as a replacement for Andrew Tye. The Australian fast bowler pulled out of the IPL as he wanted to spend some time with his family. The inclusion of Shamsi to the squad has added depth to their bowling, as the Royals have struggled so far with their spin department. With an economy rate of 10.42 in the first leg of IPL, the spinners of Rajasthan had the worst record among all the teams. However, Shamsi could prove to be the X-factor for the Royals with his variations which could trouble the batsmen.

Shamsi made his debut in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he was roped in as a replacement for Samuel Badree. However, he could not make much of an impact as he represented the team in four games and took 3 wickets. He was also not consistently in the South African squad for a while. But lately, the no.1 T20I bowler has been in the form of his life as he has picked 41 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 14.8. He has been a miser this year with his economic rate of just 6.6 runs per over. This stellar record makes him the third most successful bowler this year, as he leads the bowling rankings.

IPL 2021: Shamsi on Rajasthan Royals position

Rajasthan Royals are currently in the 6th position in the IPL standings. They now need to win at least 5 from the 7 matches they will play to remain in contention for the playoffs. On the team’s current position, the spinner said, “I think whether the team is at the first spot or the fifth, the position at the halfway mark doesn’t really count. It’s what you do in the second half that matters,” as he was quoted in a press release.

He added, “So, I think we are in a good position right now, and we have got half a tournament to play, so it depends on how we play the rest of the games,” said Shamsi, as he arrived a few days ago from the recently concluded South Africa-Sri Lanka T20I series, where the Proteas beat the Lankans by 3-0.

Image: Twitter/@Shamsi90