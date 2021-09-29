RR Vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Head-to-head, Playing XI, Top Picks, Squad News And More

The Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg which will be played on Wednesday, September 29 at 7:30 PM IST. The Virat Kohli led team are currently third on the IPL 2021 points table and will be only eyeing a win in the upcoming match to take one step closer to IPL 2021 playoff qualification. Here's a look at RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, RR vs RCB team news and RR vs RCB head to head record.

IPL 2021: RR vs RCB match preview

Rajasthan Royals are currently in the seventh position on the points table and will be desperate for a win in order to climb the points table. However, they can only climb the table if they manage to win the match by a huge margin which will improve the net run rate. The Sanju Samson led side played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad which they lost to them by 7 wickets.

This is what the Points Table looks like after Match 42 of #VIVOIPL. 🔽 #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/JGWUyjqXbW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2021

RCB on the other hand will be coming into this match after beating Mumbai Indian in their previous match. With skipper Virat Kohli in fine form expect the team to get a solid start at the top of the order and with AB de Villers and Maxwell holding the middle order and also playing the job of finisher role the Men in Red and blue are expected to put up a solid total for their bowlers to defend.

RR vs RCB head to head record

Coming to the RR vs RCB head to head record both teams have played each other on 24 occasions, and it is the Bangalore-based franchise that hold the upper hand with 11 wins. Rajasthan team on the other hand has 10 wins while three games got abandoned. The last time the two teams faced each other it was RCB who won the match by 10 wickets in Mumbai.

RR vs RCB squads

Rajasthan Royals squad

Sanju Samson( captain), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Srikar Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

Rajasthan Royals (RR) probable playing XI

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Muztafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) probable playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (WK), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the match

As per our RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, RCB are favourites to win the match.