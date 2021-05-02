RR Vs SRH Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Rajasthan Vs Hyderabad Top Fantasy Picks

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 28th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday, May 2. The exciting clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The encounter is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. The RR vs SRH live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview

Both RR and SRH have had an underwhelming run in this year's edition of IPL. The Sanju Samson-led RR side have showcased glimpses of brilliance, however, they have struggled in terms of their consistency. After having played six matches in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league so far, the inaugural champions have been able to cross the line only in two encounters and have just four points to their name. SRH on the other hand have only won a single match in IPL 2021 and they need to come up with an improved performance in their upcoming clash to stay relevant in the T20 competition. The two teams have a significant opportunity of claiming two crucial points at this juncture of the tournament and their match promises to be a closely fought battle.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Delhi weather forecast

The weather conditions in Delhi seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket on Sunday. According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the game, however, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 39 degrees during the game.

RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

The wicket at the Arun Jaitley stadium is expected to favour the batsmen. The batters are expected to dominate the contest between bat and ball. Spin bowlers are also expected to get some assistance from the surface. The pitch has gotten better as the game has progressed in the recent matches and which is why the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first. Chasing teams have had an advantage at the venue.

Average first innings score: 156

RR vs SRH Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

The Rajasthan Royals will be without the services of Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone as the two cricketers have withdrawn from the T20 competition midway.

RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

SRH: SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

RR vs SRH best team: RR vs SRH player record

Jonny Bairstow has come up with spectacular performances with the bat for SRH this season. The wicketkeeper-batsman so far has accumulated 218 from 6 appearances. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has bowled with a stunning economy rate of 6.16 this season and has 9 wickets to his name from 6 matches.

For the Rajasthan Royals, captain Sanju Samson has led from the front. The wicketkeeper-batsman was the first player to score a century in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league and he has amassed 229 runs so far after 6 games. Star all-rounder Chris Morris has also showcased remarkable form this year and the speedster has picked up 11 wickets in IPL 2021.

RR vs SRH best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – S Samson, J Bairstow, K Williamson

Vice-Captain – M Pandey, C Morris, R Khan

Sanju Samson and Jonny Bairstow will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

RR vs SRH Dream11 team

Keepers – J Bairstow (VC), S Samson (C)

Batsmen – K Williamson, D Miller, M Pandey

All-Rounders – C Morris, V Shankar, R Tewatia

Bowlers – C Sakariya, R Khan, S Kaul

RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to trump the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The RR vs SRH match prediction and RR vs SRH playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RR vs SRH Dream11 team and RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: iplt20.com