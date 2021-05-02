RR Vs SRH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 28 Preview

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 28 of the IPL 2021 on Sunday, May 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The RR vs SRH live stream will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting clash, here's a look at RR vs SRH live telecast details, RR vs SRH pitch report and weather forecast, RR vs SRH live scores info and RR vs SRH head to head record.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview

The Royals have had an abysmal IPL 2021 campaign so far, having won two and lost four out of the six games they have played. The Men in Pink are languishing at the penultimate spot in the IPL 2021 points table. Rajasthan's batting has been a big letdown, which is why they find themselves in the bottom half of the table. RR skipper Sanju Samson needs to lead from the front and senior players like Jos Buttler and David Miller also need to take responsibility if Rajasthan Royals want to secure a win.

On the other hand, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with one win and five defeats from six games. The Men in Orange have failed to get going in the competition so far and haven't looked like their usual selves. David Warner's low strike rate and their fragile middle-order are the reasons behind their dismal performances this year. The 2016 IPL winners will look to get back to winning ways as a loss here will further jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

RR vs SRH live telecast and streaming details

For the RR vs SRH live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, May 2. For RR vs SRH live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RR vs SRH live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RR vs SRH pitch report

The pitch in Delhi is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners. However, the last few IPL 2021 matches here have shown that it's a good batting wicket if batsmen play carefully. The captain winning the toss here is likely to field first as the track will get better as the game progresses. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers, whereas spinners should look to bowl slow. Both sides have some big-hitters which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Delhi weather forecast

The weather during the RR vs SRH match will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 36°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (35°C at around 7:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 17-19%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match, but the conditions will be alright for a fascinating RR vs SRH clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

RR vs SRH head to head record

According to the RR vs SRH h2h record, SRH have a slight edge over RR. The two sides have locked horns on 13 occasions and it is SRH who edge RR 7-6.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM