RR Vs TS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Tanzania APL T20 Live

Royal Rhinos (RR) will take on the Tembo Stars (TS) in a league match of the Tanzania APL T20 League this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground on Tuesday, August 11 at 5 PM IST. Here is a look at our RR vs TS Dream11 prediction, RR vs TS Dream11 team and RR vs TS Dream11 top picks.

RR vs TS Dream11 prediction and preview

The Tembo Stars come into this game on the back of a solid win over the Twiga Titans and have two points from two matches. On the other hand, the Rhinos, are yet to win a game and are desperately looking to open their tally. A win for the Stars will put them firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

RR vs TS Dream11 prediction: RR vs TS Dream11 team, complete squad list

RR vs TS Dream11 prediction: RR vs TS Dream11 team: RR squad

Arslaan Premji, Jummane Masquater, Issa Safari, Augustine Mwamele, Faridi Bakari, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Omary Hilali, Vikram Rathore, Bakara Robert, Ashish Kamania, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Safvan Annarathodika, Yash Hirwania, Aahil Jasani, Suraj Kumar

RR vs TS Dream11 prediction: RR vs TS Dream11 team: TS squad

Abbas Adamjee, Adil Kassam, Raza Imaam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Braham, Raymond Francis, Alhaji Sadik, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Angelo, Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Salam Olilakandy

RR vs TS Dream11 top picks

A Jasani

B Robert

Z Ramadhani

RR vs TS Dream11 prediction: RR vs TS probable playing XI

RR vs TS Dream11 prediction: RR vs TS probable playing XI: RR

B Robert, J Masquater, V Rathore, B Laiza, A Kamania, S Khalifa, Z Jaboneke, A Premji, A Jasani, Y Hirwania and I Safari

RR vs TS Dream11 prediction: RR vs TS probable playing XI: TSR

A Patwa, A Adamjee, N Saidi, A Kakonzi, A Kimote, N Ahmed, R Imaam, V Abraham, A Saidiki, D Parmar and A Mpeka

RR vs TS Dream11 team

RR vs TS Dream11 prediction

As per our RR vs TS Dream11 prediction, the Tembo Stars will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RR vs TS Dream11 prediction, RR vs TS Dream11 top picks and RR vs TS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RR vs TS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

