RRCC Vs MKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Game Preview

Royal Roma Cricket Club (RRCC) will go up against Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club (MKCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Rome on Wednesday, November 4 at 5:45 pm IST. The game will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome. Here's a look at our RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, probable RRCC vs MKCC playing 11 and RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team.

Despite losing their last game against Royal Parma Cricket Club, Royal Roma Cricket Club are at the second spot of the ECS T10 Rome points table with two wins and two losses. Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club, on the other hand, are at the last spot of the leader board by losing all the matches they have played so far in the tournament.

Date: Wednesday, November 04, 2020

Time: 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground in Rome

RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: Royal Roma Cricket Club squad

Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Alessandro Sabelli, Muhammad Bilal, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Surajpal Singh

RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club squad

Joy Perera, Zahid Cheema, Ahmad Raza, Michele Batista, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Gohar Nisar, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Rajeewa Balasuriya, Ali Usman, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Ranhalug Arney Nisal

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Shoiab Awan

Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club: Sami Ullah, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Gohar Nisar

Wicketkeeper: Mubarak Hossain

Batsmen: Kulwinder Ram, Hassan Mubashar, Sami Ullah, Ali Usman

All-Rounders: Muneeb Niazi, Joy Perera, Dinuk Samarawickrama

Bowlers: Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Anil Kumar

Considering the recent run of form, our RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction is that Royal Roma Cricket Club will come out on top in this contest.

🏏 🇮🇹 Day two of the Italian job LIVE T10 CRICKET with Royal Parma meeting Kingsgrove Milan in the European Cricket Series Rome

👉@FanCode in Indian Sub-continent, rest of world @flick_sports

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/XyFLlF3AJI — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 3, 2020

Note: The RRCC vs MKCC match prediction and RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 team and RRCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

