RRCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Royal Roma Cricket Club will battle it out with Padova Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 3:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our RRCC vs PCC match prediction and RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team. RRCC vs PCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: RPCC Vs MKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2020 Match Preview

RRCC vs PCC live: RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the tournament between two teams that are placed in Group A. RRCC are an emerging club in the Rome cricket circle and are seen as a competitive side. The team is also known for its aggressive style of cricket. The T10 format, therefore, is right up their alley.

On the other hand, PCC have players with a Sri Lankan background in their ranks. They have some exciting young talent in their ranks who are ready to show their skills on the field.

Also Read: ECS T10 Rome RPCC Vs MKCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team

RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: RRCC squad for RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Nur Mohammod, Muhammad Bilal, Dharamvir Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Usman Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Mandeep Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Sohail Mahmood, Alessandro Sabelli, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Lauded For Game-changing Flying Catch To His Left Vs Rajasthan: Watch

RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: PCC squad for RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Nissanka Kuda, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Madushanka Prabath, Nuwan Sameera, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Daham Rusiru, Dimuthu Kalman, Damith Kosala, Nishendra Rodrigo, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Sujan Fernando.

Also Read: CC Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CSA 4-day Franchise Series game Preview

RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Rishan Kavinda

Muhammad Bilal

Kulwinder Ram

Asad Ali

RRCC vs PCC match prediction: RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team

RRCC vs PCC live: RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction

As per our RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, RRCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RRCC vs PCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.