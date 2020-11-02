RRCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Royal Roma Cricket Club will battle it out with Padova Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 3:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our RRCC vs PCC match prediction and RRCC vs PCC Dream11 team. RRCC vs PCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
This is the second match of the tournament between two teams that are placed in Group A. RRCC are an emerging club in the Rome cricket circle and are seen as a competitive side. The team is also known for its aggressive style of cricket. The T10 format, therefore, is right up their alley.
On the other hand, PCC have players with a Sri Lankan background in their ranks. They have some exciting young talent in their ranks who are ready to show their skills on the field.
Nur Mohammod, Muhammad Bilal, Dharamvir Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Usman Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Mandeep Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Sohail Mahmood, Alessandro Sabelli, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar.
Nissanka Kuda, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Madushanka Prabath, Nuwan Sameera, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Daham Rusiru, Dimuthu Kalman, Damith Kosala, Nishendra Rodrigo, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Sujan Fernando.
As per our RRCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, RRCC will be favourites to win the match.
