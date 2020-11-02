RRCC Vs RPCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Royal Roma Cricket Club will battle it out with Royal Parma CC in the ECS T10 Rome on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 5:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our RRCC vs RPCC match prediction and RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 team. RRCC vs RPCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RRCC vs RPCC live: RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the second match of the day for both teams in Group A. At the time of writing, RPCC had already gotten their match underway versus Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club and were batting first. Picking up a win in the match will give them confidence as they look to end the day with back-to-back wins.

RRCC will open campaign versus Padova Cricket Club and they would also look to come into the match by making a winning start to the campaign.

RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 team

RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction: RRCC squad for RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 team

Alessandro Sabeli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammad, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Usama Butt, Kulwinder Ram, Sohail Mahmood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh

RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction: RPCC squad for RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 team

Rajmani Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sukhraj Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Sukhpal Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh

RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Bilal

Attiq Ur Rehman

Sheraz Afzal

Dharamvir Kumar

RRCC vs RPCC match prediction: RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 team

RRCC vs RPCC live: RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction

As per our RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction, RPCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RRCC vs RPCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

