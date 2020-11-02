RRCC Vs RPCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Royal Roma Cricket Club will battle it out with Royal Parma CC in the ECS T10 Rome on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 5:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our RRCC vs RPCC match prediction and RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 team. RRCC vs RPCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: RRCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview
This will be the second match of the day for both teams in Group A. At the time of writing, RPCC had already gotten their match underway versus Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club and were batting first. Picking up a win in the match will give them confidence as they look to end the day with back-to-back wins.
🏏 🇮🇹 SEVEN DAYS OF LIVE T10 CRICKET gets underway with Royal Parma taking on Kingsgrove Milan in the European Cricket Series Rome 🏏 🇮🇹— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 2, 2020
👉@FanCode in Indian Sub-continent, rest of world @flick_sports
Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/iqH4po8lxU
RRCC will open campaign versus Padova Cricket Club and they would also look to come into the match by making a winning start to the campaign.
Also Read: ECS T10 Rome RRCC Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Alessandro Sabeli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammad, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Usama Butt, Kulwinder Ram, Sohail Mahmood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh
Also Read: ECS T10 Rome MKCC Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Rajmani Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sukhraj Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Sukhpal Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh
Also Read: MKCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; ECS T10 Rome Preview
As per our RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 prediction, RPCC will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Sam Curran asked by MS Dhoni to replicate top Kolkata player for Dream11 IPL success
17 mins ago
MKCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; ECS T10 Rome preview
1 hour ago
Sanjay Manjrekar lauded by netizens for advising Prithvi Shaw on selecting his role model
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Rome RRCC vs PCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Pat Cummins produces personal Dream11 IPL best 4-34 in Kolkata's win over Rajasthan: Watch
1 hour ago
Ravi Shastri defends Anushka Sharma instead of Sunil Gavaskar over commentary fiasco
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points