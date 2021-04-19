RR's Chetan Sakariya Names His Cricketing Idol, Picks Player He Would Like To Dismiss

The left-arm pacer of Rajasthan Royals Chetan Sakariya has impressed everyone from his bowling and athletic fielding ever since he made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Everyone's eyebrows raised when RR's skipper Sanju Samson handed over the new ball to Chetan Sakariya in their opening match against Punjab Kings. Chetan's journey to make into the IPL has been an emotional as well as motivational one. Now, Chetan Sakariya has shared who his cricketing idol is and whose wicket he is looking forward to take in the IPL 2021.

In a question-answer session conducted by rajasthanroyals.com, Chetan revealed that India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is his cricketing idol. On being asked about his childhood cricketing idol, Chetan said, "Yuvraj Singh". He also revealed that he would like to take the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in IPL. "I have been wanting to take Prithvi Shaw’s wicket because he has taken me for runs whenever we have played against each other," said Chetan Sakariya.

Sakariya took three wickets on debut as he dismissed a couple of key players, including Punjab skipper KL Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal. He also took a stunning catch in the opening game to dismiss Nicholas Pooran. For his dream debut, Chetan gave credit to Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara.

Chetan Sakariya overcame personal tragedy to play the IPL

Chetan has been creating quite a buzz not only in the cricketing fraternity but also among the people due to the difficulties he has been through in his life. Chetan Sakariya's brother died by suicide a few months ago, his parents had not informed him about it for 10 days as he was playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chetan did not have a pair of boots to play cricket. Then, Sheldon Jackson, the senior batsman gave him his first pair of boots after Sakariya had dismissed him in the nets.

Rajasthan Royals to take on Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. After losing their opening game, both Chennai and Rajasthan will look to continue to winning momentum when they face off. While CSK was blown away in their season opener against the Capitals, they managed to bounce back to winning ways against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, the Royals lost their first match against Punjab, they came back with a win against the Delhi Capitals.

