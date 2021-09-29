Last Updated:

RR's Riyan Parag's 'bullet Throw' Stuns Virat Kohli, Sends RCB Skipper Back To Pavilion

Rajasthan Royals' cricketer Riyan Parag on Wednesday stunned the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli with his magnificent fielding in IPL 2021

IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals' star Riyan Parag on Wednesday stunned the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli with his magnificent fielding at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. During the RCB vs RR clash, Riyan Parag's bullet throw from point sent the dangerous-looking Virat Kohli back to the pavilion. Kohli, who is considered as one of the fastest runners between the wicket, was surprised with the Riyan Parag's brilliant effort. 

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the seventh over when Virat Kohli tried to steal a 1 run on the miss-field of Riyan Parag. As soon as Parag miss-fielded, Kohli ran towards the non-striker's end. However, Parag immediately stood up to pick the ball and used every ounce of his muscle to throw the ball at Kohli's end. Fortunately, the ball hit directly to the stumps and Kohli was one to two inches away from the crease. After the direct hit, even Kohli acknowledged and gestured he has been short by a wisker. 

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets with Harshal Patel delivering clinical performance once again. In terms of batting, Maxwell scored his half-century which helped the RCB to reach the target in 17.1 overs. 

