Rs 16.25 Crore For 2 Matches And One Over: Ben Stokes To Head Back Home Before IPL Playoff

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to return home after the team's final league game in the 2023 IPL season. MS Dhoni-led CSK is making a strong push to secure a spot in the playoffs and currently holds the second position in the points table with 15 points from 13 games.

Stokes played in two matches for Chennai this season but was unfortunately sidelined due to a toe injury. He featured in CSK's opening matches against the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants before being hampered by the injury. According to ESPNCricinfo, Stokes will depart for home following CSK's last league game against the Delhi Capitals on May 20, 2023.

While Ben Stokes is being kept as a batting cover due to bowling concerns, Chennai is not planning any changes to their team composition. CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming, commented on Stokes' injury, stating that bowling remains a challenge for him at the moment. However, the team values his presence as a batting option.

Fleming says CSK will stick with same team

After CSK's loss to KKR, Fleming mentioned that they are likely to stick with the same team for the next game, despite the defeat. He emphasized the importance of finding the right balance for the match in Delhi, with Moeen Ali performing well in favorable conditions.

"Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover. But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions - we go to Delhi which has been turning - we think the balance of the side has been right. And look, we're second on the table, so it's not our style to chop and change just because we've had a loss where things didn't go our way. We won't do that. We might tinker with it but we're very focused on getting the right team for Delhi," Fleming said.

Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2023 auction for a whopping sum of Rs. 16.25 crore. The all-rounder was expected to play a major role in the franchise with some even calling him a potential captaincy replacement for Dhoni. However, Stokes failed to make an impact in the ongoing season as he played just two matches for his team and bowled only one over.

