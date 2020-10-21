RSCC Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Raval Sporting CC will battle it out against Catalunya CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our RSCC vs CTL match prediction and RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team. RSCC vs CTL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Zimbabwe's Indian Cricket Coach Withdrawn From Pakistan Tour

RSCC vs CTL live: RSCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction and preview

Catalunya CC are yet to lose the match in the tournament and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. They are currently placed second in Group B thanks to better net run rate and will look to challenge for the top spot with a win. On the other hand, Raval Sporting CC have had a mixed start to their campaign so far.

After winning their first match, they lost their second match, but bounced back to win the third match and stay at the third position. An exciting contest is on the cards as both teams have some good players in their ranks who can easily fit into the RSCC vs CTL playing 11.

🏏🇪🇸 While Messi is doing his thing just up the road at Camp Nou, we were on TV at the European Cricket Series Barcelona 🇪🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/emWeQnuXHr — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 20, 2020

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Comparisons With Sachin Tendulkar Rubbished On Twitter After Another Failure

RSCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team

RSCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Datta Karan, Ishan Patel (C), Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (WK), Amit Das, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Momin Alinaki, Nandan Bathani, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Sarju Shekh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Slams Back-to-back Tons, Fans Scream 'Gabbar Is Back' On Twitter

RSCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Muhammad Safdar Khan (WK), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Zeeshan Ahmed

Also Read: Lankan Premier League To Feature 2 Ex-IPL Winners From India, Gayle & Afridi Biggest Picks

RSCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Ishan Patel

Saqib Latif

Muhammad Armghan Khan

Gaurang Mahyavanshi

RSCC vs CTL match prediction: RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team

RSCC vs CTL live: RSCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction

As per our RSCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RSCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, RSCC vs CTL top picks and RSCC vs CTL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RSCC vs CTL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.