RSCC Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Raval Sporting CC and Catalunya Tigers CC will meet in the 17th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our RSCC vs CTT match prediction, probable RSCC vs CTT playing 11, and RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team. RSCC vs CTT live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RSCC vs CTT live: RSCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction and preview

Raval Sporting CC along with Catalunya Tigers CC will open their ECS T10 campaign on Friday as they take on each other in the morning fixture. Both teams have impressive players in their line-up, who have proved their mettle in the previous edition of the competition. The clash is vital for both sides as they look to start off their stint in the league with a thumping win.

Ishan Patel and Dutta Karan have been the star batsmen for the Raval Sporting CC side with their consistent performances at the top of the order. Gaurang Mahyavanshi has been their most dependable bowler. For Catalunya Tigers CC, Davinder Singh Kaur has established himself as a force to reckon with, while Ghulam Sarwar has been their most successful bowler.

RSCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team

RSCC squad for RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Datta Karan, Rohin Kumar, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel

CTT squad for RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh SIdhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer

RSCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from RSCC vs CTT playing 11

I Patel

D Karan

U Aftab

J Afzal

RSCC vs CTT match prediction: RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: D Karan

Batsmen: D Kaur, H John, I Hussain, J Afzal

All-rounders: G Mahyavanshi, I Patel (c), U Aftab (vc)

Bowlers: A Muhammad, G Sarwar, M Naveed

RSCC vs CTT live: RSCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction

As per our RSCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction, RSCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RSCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction, top picks, and RSCC vs CTT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RSCC vs CTT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter

